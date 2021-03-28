Lawmakers consider raises for state, higher ed employees LEAH WILLINGHAM, Associated Press/Report for America March 28, 2021 Updated: March 28, 2021 5:31 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers began voting Sunday on details of a state government spending plan for the year that begins July 1, including a proposal to give a 3% pay raise to state employees and at least a 1% raise for most public university and community college staff.
The budget bills need approval from a majority of the 122 House members and 52 senators. Parts of the budget were being sent back for more work.
