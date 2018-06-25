Contractors worry as LePage holds up bonds, blasts lawmakers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Contractors and legislative leaders criticized Republican Gov. Paul LePage on Monday for holding up bonds as the governor shifted the blame on lawmakers' "excessive 11th-hour" spending and the state's independent treasurer.

Lawmakers returned Monday for work on bonds, tax code reform and funds for publicly financed candidates. Lawmakers last week began possibly tapping into $141 million in unappropriated surplus funds passing over $100 million in spending including voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

Contractors, meanwhile, lined the Statehouse hallways and said the governor is causing uncertainty in the height of Maine's construction season. Associated General Contractors of Maine CEO Matt Marks said LePage on Friday didn't sign paperwork needed to sell transportation bonds this week.

"We should have a foot on the gas pedal, not taking it off," said CPM Constructors president Paul Koziell, who said his company could be hurt if state government doesn't pay its bills. He said it's "frustrating" as a business owner to have spent the weekend trying to figure out why the governor did not authorize the bond sale as expected, and what the governor will do in response.

LePage's office released a statement that said Maine state government will keep funding infrastructure. But his office didn't respond to request for specific details, including contractors concerned about facing delayed payments.

"For the time being, state government will use existing resources to fund key priorities, such as maintaining and improving our infrastructure," LePage said. "The governor will continue to monitor excessive legislative spending with Maine's bottom line and the best interest of taxpayers in mind."

LePage's office said that the governor wants more time to review Maine's current bond offering following "excessive 11-hour legislative spending."

LePage blamed independent state treasurer and gubernatorial candidate Terry Hayes for not rescheduling the bond closing or providing additional time. Hayes didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

Democrats, meanwhile, said LePage was jeopardizing jobs, $117 million dollars of state borrowing and the state's credit and bond ratings. Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon said the bonds that are held up include $8 million for port, harbor and marine transport upgrades, $25 million for commercialization and research and development, and $80 million for in-progress highway and bridge projects.