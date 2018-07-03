Lawmakers ask store to stop selling assault-style rifles

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Three Maine lawmakers are asking a Kittery store to stop selling assault-style rifles.

The Democratic lawmakers wrote a letter to Kittery Trading Post, asking the store to restrict gun sales and to discontinue sales of what the lawmakers said are assault-style rifles. The letter was written by Deane Rykerson, Lydia Blume, and Patty Hymanson — who represent York and Kittery — alongside others from Maine and New Hampshire.

The legislators cite the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, as one reason for the request, and say boycotts and protests are planned if the store does not respond to their letter.

A message seeking comment Tuesday was left at Kittery Trading Post.