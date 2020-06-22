Rhode Island's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 900

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The number of Rhode Island residents who have died from COVID-19 has surpassed 900, the state Department of Health announced on Monday.

The five new deaths reported Monday brought the state total to 903.

The department also reported 61 news cases of the disease over the weekend, for a total of nearly 16,500 confirmed cases.

The number of people hospitalized continues to decline, with 106 people in the hospital as of Friday, the latest day for which the data was available. That's the lowest daily number since late March, according to department charts.

___

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

A Rhode Island lawmaker has introduced legislation that would make Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings essential and allow them to be held in person during the coronavirus pandemic and other declared emergencies.

“The services provided by Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous are not only essential, they are necessary for the public health,” state Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson said in a statement Monday. “During the pandemic, AA meetings were designated as a social gathering rather than an essential service, while liquor stores were considered essential and permitted to remain open."

The Warwick Democrat noted that many people are court-ordered to attend AA meetings.

“To consider this service as nonessential when the results can be devastating is not only absurd, it’s reckless,” she said.

The bill would also mandate that adequate measures be made to provide the services safely.