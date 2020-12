NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee lawmaker is continuing to struggle with his battle with COVID-19, warning that he might have to go on a ventilator due to his low oxygen levels.

“I really need a miracle today!! My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn’t improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator,” Rep. David Byrd of Waynesboro said in a Facebook post on Thursday.