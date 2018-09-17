Lawmaker loses GOP campaign support amid 'harassment' claim

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Republicans have ended campaign support for a sitting GOP lawmaker amid allegations of "harassment."

The Chicago Tribune reported Friday that the House Republican Organization cut off financial aid for Rep. Jerry Lee Long of Streator and requested he quit the campaign.

Eleni Demertzis (ih-LEH'-nee dih-MURTZ'-iss) is spokeswoman for House GOP leader Jim Durkin. She says campaign officials were "made aware of allegations into Rep. Long's behavior." She would not elaborate but says the campaign won't tolerate "harassment of any kind."

Long told the Tribune he doesn't intend to quit the race against Democrat Lance Yednock of Ottawa. He would not comment on what might have prompted the allegation but says he can be a "pretty demanding boss."

Long beat Democratic Rep. Andy Skoog by 800 votes in 2016.