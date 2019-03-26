Lawmaker facing cancer resigns from Legislature in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Democratic member of the Maine House of Representatives says he's resigning from the Legislature in the wake of a lung cancer diagnosis.

Rep. Dale Denno represents Cumberland and Gray and has been in the Legislature since 2016. He says his resignation will be effective on Wednesday. Denno was diagnosed with cancer last year and attempted to continue serving as a representative this term.

He says "it has become apparent that it is no longer realistic for me to continue in my role as a state representative."

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says Denno has been a "tireless champion" for the people of his district.

Denno is a lawyer by trade. He grew up on a dairy farm and has lived in Cumberland for 32 years.