Lawmaker abandons push to let counties pass tough gun laws

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The sponsor of an omnibus gun bill says she is gutting the bill's main provision that would allow counties to pass stricter firearm laws than those imposed by the state.

Democratic Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui said Friday afternoon in a statement that she is removing the portion of the bill at the request of Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for gun control measures, and other organizations.

Jauregui did not return a message seeking further information on the statement. She did not appear to be in her legislative office Friday afternoon.

Everytown did not immediately have a comment on Jauregui's statement.

Bill opponents and gun rights groups argued allowing county control over gun laws would lead to a complex patchwork of local laws.

The provision also drew serious concerns from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which hosts a sprawling firearm-related trade show in Las Vegas. The organization estimates that the show's attendees contributed more than $88 million to the Las Vegas economy last year.

Mark Oliva, spokesman for organization, said they might have to consider moving the trade show to another state if counties had been given the ability to pass more stringent firearm laws.

The remaining parts of the bill would ban bump stocks at the state level and lower the legal blood alcohol level for carrying a firearm outside a person's residence.

A nationwide ban on bump stocks went into effect earlier this year.

Jauregui, a Democrat, escaped the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival in which a gunman used bump stocks to carry out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. She had recalled her experience at the shooting in urging lawmakers to support the measure.

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price contributed to this report from Las Vegas.