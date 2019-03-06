Lawmaker: State officials keeping sexual harassment secrets

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democratic Rep. Amy Nielsen is accusing the administration of Gov. Kim Reynolds and the director of the state's human resources agency of "fostering a culture of secrecy in state government" for refusing to release information on the number of sexual harassment cases filed within state agencies in the past few years.

Nielsen on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Iowa Public Information Board after she says she received a bureaucratic runaround in her attempts to find out how many sexual harassment complaints are under investigation.

She says Iowa taxpayers have paid out more than $7.5 million in four settlements in the past two years and deserve to know if there are other cases taxpayers haven't been told about.

State officials say the information is confidential