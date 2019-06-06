Lawmaker: Recording at famed Indiana farm politically driven

FAIR OAKS, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana lawmaker who drafted legislation in 2013 that would have barred undercover video filming at the state's agricultural operations says video exposing alleged animal abuse at a famous northwestern Indiana dairy farm is politically motivated.

An animal rights group released disturbing footage Tuesday showing workers kicking and throwing young calves at the Fair Oaks Farm. Retailers subsequently pulled the farm's products from their shelves.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that State Sen. Travis Holdman says it's too soon to say whether he'll refile the bill during the 2020 legislative session.

Holdman says he has watched the Fair Oaks video and anyone who is concerned about animals would have attempted to halt the abuse.

He also criticized customers and businesses boycotting Fair Oaks dairy products after "an isolated incident."

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com