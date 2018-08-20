Law allows Medicaid flexibility for 'medically fragile' kids

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a law that gives families of extremely ill children more flexibility in health care.

The Republican's action Monday affects children considered "medically fragile, technology dependent ." The law means that their expensive, highly technical care which is covered by Medicaid is exempt from managed-care organizations.

The state has moved 80 percent of its Medicaid clients to managed-care organizations to cut costs.

Advocates of families who care for medically fragile kids say MCOs are not equipped to link them with necessary medical specialists in the responsive time necessary. These families may maintain fee-for-service Medicaid health care.

The federal government must also approve Illinois' plan.

___

The bill was HB4736 .