Lavish circus-themed wedding thrown at former estate of Harvey Weinstein

Photos from Instagram hashtagged #larseyLysons show the scenes from the lavish wedding held at the estate of Harvey Weinstein in Westport, Conn. Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Hillary and Bill Clinton along with other dignitaries were in attendance. less Photos from Instagram hashtagged #larseyLysons show the scenes from the lavish wedding held at the estate of Harvey Weinstein in Westport, Conn. Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Hillary and Bill Clinton along with ... more Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo

Photos from Instagram hashtagged #larseyLysons show the scenes from the lavish wedding held at the estate of Harvey Weinstein in Westport, Conn. Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Hillary and Bill Clinton along with other dignitaries were in attendance. less Photos from Instagram hashtagged #larseyLysons show the scenes from the lavish wedding held at the estate of Harvey Weinstein in Westport, Conn. Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Hillary and Bill Clinton along with ... more Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo

Photos from Instagram hashtagged #larseyLysons show the scenes from the lavish wedding held at the estate of Harvey Weinstein in Westport, Conn. Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Hillary and Bill Clinton along with other dignitaries were in attendance. less Photos from Instagram hashtagged #larseyLysons show the scenes from the lavish wedding held at the estate of Harvey Weinstein in Westport, Conn. Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Hillary and Bill Clinton along with ... more Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo



Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Lavish circus-themed wedding thrown at former estate of Harvey Weinstein 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Harvey Weinstein may be keeping a low profile as he faces criminal charges of sexual assault in Manhattan, but his former Westport property hosted a lively star-studded wedding last Saturday.

Bill and Hillary Clinton made the trip to Westport for the wedding of Democratic donor, NBA owner and billionaire hedge fund CEO Marc Lasry’s son.

The Lasry’s own three properties on Westport’s ritzy Beachside Avenue, but apparently that wasn’t enough for their son’s lavish circus-themed wedding, so overflow glamorous white camping, aka “glamping” tents were set up on Weinstein’s former property to provide after-hours sleeping quarters for wedding attendees.

Instagram photos searchable under the hashtag #lasrylons suggest the wedding was an unique event. Guest were asked to wear all-white and aerial dancers performed under a circus tent following the waterfront ceremony, perhaps putting better memories on a property haunted by the ghosts of Weinstein’s actions.

Westport’s town clerk confirmed that a marriage license had been filed for the couple, but as of Wednesday had not been made it official.

Lasry left his position as a board member of The Weinstein Company in October following revelations of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein.

Weinstein was reportedly not at the wedding, though he is still living in his Westport home and has been seen around town at local markets and at movies in Norwalk.

In February Weinstein sold his adjacent Beachside Avenue properties for $16 million to fellow Beachside Avenue resident and property maven Andrew Bentley who first bought property on the street in 2010 and in the years since has gobbled up three more properties on the pricey street.

Though Bentley officially owns the property, Weinstein is allowed to stay in his former house for a few more months.

While the newly married couple returned to Lasry’s roots to get married they live in Los Angeles and work together at the three-person team Fever Dream Productions, which describes itself as “a new production company focused on making unique, darkly funny films.”

Marc Lasry, 58 is the co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Avenue Capital Group and the co-owner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

Lasry is married to Cathy Cohen and they have five children. Their son, Alexander, worked for White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett. Their daughter, Samantha, was a staffer for congressman Rahm Emanuel.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1