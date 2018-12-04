Laura Bush: Tour of White House Christmas decor was 'sweet'

President Donald Trump, second from right, and first lady Melania Trump, right, are greeted by former President George Bush and former first lady Laura Bush outside the Blair House across the street from the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. less President Donald Trump, second from right, and first lady Melania Trump, right, are greeted by former President George Bush and former first lady Laura Bush outside the Blair House across the street from the ... more Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Laura Bush: Tour of White House Christmas decor was 'sweet' 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former first lady Laura Bush said her tour of the White House Christmas decorations Tuesday made for a "sweet visit" during a somber week.

Mrs. Bush also visited with friends who take care of the White House residence, where she and President George W. Bush lived during his two terms in office from 2001 to 2009.

She is in Washington for the state funeral of her father-in-law, former President George H.W. Bush, who died last week at age 94. The Bushes accompanied the elder Bush's remains to the nation's capital on Monday. He is lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda and will be buried Thursday in Texas after a state funeral service Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

"A sweet visit during this somber week," says the caption on two photos of the visit on Mrs. Bush's Instagram account. She was invited to the White House by first lady Melania Trump. "Thanks to Mrs. Trump for inviting our family to the White House to see the Christmas decorations and our old friends, the residence staff."

In one photo, Mrs. Bush and family pose in front of George H.W. Bush's official portrait, which is draped with black cloth. She poses with three members of the residence staff in the second photo.

President Donald Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday that Mrs. Bush would visit.

Trump and his wife also went to Blair House, the official guest residence across the street from the White House, on Tuesday afternoon to visit with George W. Bush and Laura Bush. The Bushes are staying there.

George W. Bush greeted Melania Trump with a kiss outside Blair House. He and Trump shook hands.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap