Latter-day Saints gather to celebrate leader's 95th birthday

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will celebrate president Russell M. Nelson's 95th birthday with a gala in Salt Lake City.

The Friday night event at the church conference center will include performances by Donny Osmond, Nathan Pacheco and the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. A church news release says the event will focus on Nelson's lifelong service to the Utah-based faith.

Nelson has been a transformative president since he took over in January 2018. Earlier this year, he rescinded rules that banned baptisms for children of gay parents and branded same-sex couples apostates subject to excommunication.

He also launched a campaign calling on people to stop using the shorthand names "Mormon" and "LDS."