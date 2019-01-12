Latino movie producer opens theater in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A Latino movie producer has opened a new theater in North Las Vegas as part of his effort to bring theaters to poor areas in the U.S. that lack basic entertainment options.

KTNV-TV in Las Vegas reports Maya Cinemas CEO Moctesuma Esparza of California opened his latest Maya Cinemas theater Thursday in North Las Vegas.

The $75 million cinema center includes 14 screens, an arcade, cantina and event space. It also boasts some of the largest displays in Nevada, with one larger than IMAX.

The movie theater is the sixth that Esparza has opened in rural areas with majority Latino populations. Esparza says residents in rural towns and cities often have to travel more than an hour to watch a movie because many small theaters have closed.