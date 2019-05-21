Late spring Rockies snow cancels flights, downs limbs

A vehicle drives around a large tree limb blocking the southbound lane of N. Institute Street in Colorado Springs, Colo., Tuesday, May 21, 2019, after a spring snow storm left up to 19 inches of snow in parts of El Paso County.(Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

DENVER (AP) — A late spring storm has dumped heavy, wet snow in Colorado and Wyoming, cancelling flights and snapping newly greened up tree limbs.

The check in lines were long at Denver International Airport Tuesday morning with travelers from earlier canceled flights hoping to fly out.

In western Colorado, a rock slide has closed Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon along the Colorado River. The area is prone to slides especially following wet weather and temperature fluctuations. No vehicles were hit by the rocks.

Denver's airport got 3 inches (8 centimeters) of snow but some areas near Colorado Springs got a foot (0.3 meters) or more. Downed tree limbs littered streets in metro Denver. May snowfall is fairly common there but usually not this late.

Up to 9 inches (23 centimeters) of snow was reported in the Cheyenne, Wyoming area.