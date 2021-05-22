Last Wesley grads honored as Del. State takes over college

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Graduations are normally an occasion to celebrate, a time to recognize the years of hard work put in by students and to wish them luck in whatever is next. For the hundreds of new graduates, alumni, parents, officials and others present at Wesley College’s commencement last Saturday, it was an exciting and joyful day — but also a bittersweet one.
Founded in 1873, Wesley has been an integral component of Dover’s fabric for generations, with proud degree-holding members of the Wolverine family helping shape the community. Graduates were indeed the center of attention Saturday, but in some ways, the commencement was like no other held by the school before.