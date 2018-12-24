Las Vegas woman killed, 5 others injured in car collision

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a woman injured in a car collision has died.

Authorities say 52-year-old Marie Reber succumbed to her injuries Monday in a crash that injured five others.

According to investigators, Reber's Toyota Rav4 collided with a Hyundai Sonata early Sunday at the intersection of Main Street and Bonanza Road.

Police say one of the cars entered the intersection despite having the red light.

Reber was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The 48-year-old male driver of the other car and four of his passengers were transported with minor to serious injuries. A fifth passenger did not need hospitalization.

Police say neither driver exhibited signs of impairment.

The incident remains under investigation.