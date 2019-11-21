Las Vegas rainfall already above normal annual total

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The National Weather Service says Las Vegas is doing well when it comes to rainfall this year with more than a month to go in 2019.

The weather service says rainfall so far this year totaled just under 5.6 inches (14 centimeters) through Wednesday.

That’s well over the nearly 4.2 inches (nearly 10.7 centimeters) that is the normal total for Las Vegas.