Las Vegas police renew commitment to immigration program

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have renewed a partnership program with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — a move that county commissioners are questioning.

The Las Vegas Sun reported Friday that the program was renewed last month for another year allowing police to continue to report people suspected of living in the U.S. illegally to ICE.

Las Vegas police say they can only check immigration status of those booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Clark County commissioners say they want the department to keep them informed on how many people are being detained because the county funds the jail.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada has opposed the program, saying it's unconstitutional and police resources should be focused on local law enforcement.

