Las Vegas police: autistic boy found dead in swimming pool

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a missing Las Vegas boy with autism has been found dead in a swimming pool on his eighth birthday.

Las Vegas Metro Police say the department's Abuse Neglect Section is investigating the death of Jacob Davis, but detectives believe it was an accidental drowning.

The child was believed to have walked away from his east Las Vegas home around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police issued a missing person report around 10:30 p.m. and then announced less than an hour later that the boy had been found unresponsive in a backyard pool with murky water.

They say the child was pronounced dead at the scene.