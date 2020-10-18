Las Vegas police: Man shot 3 times, is in critical condition

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot three times in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said Sunday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were called about 1:30 a.m. and responded to the shooting scene.

They said a possible suspect was in custody and being interviewed.

Police didn’t immediately release the name, age or hometown of the man who was shot.

They also didn’t disclose a possible motive for the shooting.