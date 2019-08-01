Las Vegas neighborhood sees flooding after rainfall

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Storm waters flooded a Las Vegas neighborhood after the area saw more than 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain Wednesday.

The Clark County Regional Flood Control District says water from the Upper Duck Creek Detention Basin drained to a natural wash and entered part of the Mountain's Edge neighborhood.

Flooding of up to 2 feet (0.6 meters) deep was reported in some spots of the southwestern Las Vegas neighborhood.

Flood control district officials were working to steer the drainage away from the neighborhood Thursday.