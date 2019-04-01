Las Vegas mayor election could seal 24-year Goodman legacy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will try to beat back half a dozen challengers in a primary election Tuesday, hoping to cement a 24-year reign in the Las Vegas mayor's office that she has shared with her husband, Oscar Goodman.

The 80-year-old Carolyn Goodman was easily re-elected in 2015 and is expected to similarly sail to another four-year term on April 2.

Goodman brings her incumbency and familiar last name to a match up against six lesser-known political newcomers.

She must win more than 50 percent to lock-in re-election and avoid a June general election.

Voters across Clark County on Tuesday will also cast ballots for council seats in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson and elect a mayor and two council members in Boulder City.