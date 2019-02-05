Las Vegas Aviators' ballpark gets massive LED video display

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The ballpark of the recently renamed Las Vegas Aviators now features a massive LED video display that the team says is the largest of its kind in the Minor Leagues.

Team owner The Howard Hughes Corp. on Monday said the display is approximately 31 feet (9.45 meters) high and 126 feet (38.4 meters) wide. It will show live video, instant replays, statistics and animations.

The minor league baseball team formerly called the 51s will debut at its new suburban ballpark in April. The 10,000-seat stadium is in the company's commercial center near the Red Rock casino-resort.

Rusty Lenners is a sales representative for video display manufacturer Daktronics. He says the display "will excite and engage fans for years to come."

The team recently changed its Triple-A affiliation from New York Mets to Oakland Athletics.