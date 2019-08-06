Las Cruces to digitize permanent museum collection

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A southern New Mexico city will be able to digitize its permanent museum collection with the help of a $50,000 grant from the Henry Luce Foundation American Art Program.

The city of Las Cruces announced the funding Monday. The city's museum collection includes paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs and more.

Officials say the project will increase the accessibility of the permanent collection as digital images and updated information about each piece will be made available online.

Some objects also will be mapped and reproduced using three-dimensional printing technology. Visitors seeking a hands-on experience will be able to handle the reproductions.

Funding from the grant will be used to hire four contract employees to complete the work.