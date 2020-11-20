Large drug, weapons sweep in central Iowa sees 25 arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Twenty-five people were arrested and illegal drugs, guns and cash were seized in a large law enforcement sweep of more than 40 locations in central Iowa, authorities said.

Search warrants were executed Wednesday at 45 locations in Des Moines, Windsor Heights, Clive, Waukee, West Des Moines and Adel, the federal Justice Department said. In addition to the arrests, state and federal officers seized 37 firearms, 3 pounds of cocaine and 18 pounds of marijuana, among other drugs, officials said. Agents also seized $50,000 in cash.

All 25 people arrested are facing federal drug or firearms charges, officials said.