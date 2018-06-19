Large crowd turns out to remember Perrin Delorey

























Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Image 1 of 7 James and Angela Delorey, parents of Perrin Delory, 10, and Perrin's cousin Philip Sullivan sit as the Westport Little League Baseball community retires Perrin's jersey during a ceremony at Kowalski Field in Westport, Conn., on Saturday June 16, 2018. Delorey died after a car accident last week. Sullivan threw out the first pitch. less James and Angela Delorey, parents of Perrin Delory, 10, and Perrin's cousin Philip Sullivan sit as the Westport Little League Baseball community retires Perrin's jersey during a ceremony at Kowalski Field in ... more Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 2 of 7 The Westport Little League Baseball community gathered to retire the jersey of Perrin Delorey, 10, at Kowalski Field in Westport, Conn., on Saturday June 16, 2018. Delorey died after a car accident last week. The Westport Little League Baseball community gathered to retire the jersey of Perrin Delorey, 10, at Kowalski Field in Westport, Conn., on Saturday June 16, 2018. Delorey died after a car accident last week. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 3 of 7 The Westport Little League Baseball community gathered to retire the jersey of Perrin Delorey, 10, at Kowalski Field in Westport, Conn., on Saturday June 16, 2018. Delorey died after a car accident last week. The Westport Little League Baseball community gathered to retire the jersey of Perrin Delorey, 10, at Kowalski Field in Westport, Conn., on Saturday June 16, 2018. Delorey died after a car accident last week. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 4 of 7 Coach and President Jeffrey Brill speaks as the Westport Little League Baseball community gathered to retire the jersey of Perrin Delorey, 10, at Kowalski Field in Westport, Conn., on Saturday June 16, 2018. Delorey died after a car accident last week. less Coach and President Jeffrey Brill speaks as the Westport Little League Baseball community gathered to retire the jersey of Perrin Delorey, 10, at Kowalski Field in Westport, Conn., on Saturday June 16, 2018. ... more Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 5 of 7 James and Angela Delorey, parents of Perrin Delory, 10, sit as the Westport Little League Baseball community retires Perrin's jersey during a ceremony at Kowalski Field in Westport, Conn., on Saturday June 16, 2018. Delorey died after a car accident last week. less James and Angela Delorey, parents of Perrin Delory, 10, sit as the Westport Little League Baseball community retires Perrin's jersey during a ceremony at Kowalski Field in Westport, Conn., on Saturday June 16, ... more Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 6 of 7 Perrin Delorey, 10, of Westport, Conn., holding a game ball he was awarded after a May 5, 2018 Little League Game. Perrin Delorey, 10, of Westport, Conn., holding a game ball he was awarded after a May 5, 2018 Little League Game. Photo: Contributed Image 7 of 7 Members of the Westport Little League Baseball community retire the jersey of Perrin Delorey, 10, at Kowalski Field in Westport, Conn., on Saturday June 16, 2018. Delorey died after a car accident last week. Members of the Westport Little League Baseball community retire the jersey of Perrin Delorey, 10, at Kowalski Field in Westport, Conn., on Saturday June 16, 2018. Delorey died after a car accident last week. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Large crowd turns out to remember Perrin Delorey 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Boy Scouts and Little League players in uniform flanked the entrance of St. Luke’s Church on Tuesday, greeting the several hundred guests come to remember 10-year-old Perrin Delorey.

“Gathered here, we see the face of Westport. All the communities in which Perrin lived and played and prayed and studied. And we see how one young life has the capacity to touch so many others,” Monsignor Andrew G. Varga, pastor of St. Luke’s, said to the congregation. “In this moment, as I’ve said to Angela (Perrin’s mother) and James (Perrin’s father), There’s only one thing I can. And that’s that, I don’t know what to say.”

Delorey, a fourth-grader at Greens Farms Elementary School, was on the tail end of a weekend family vacation to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on June 10. That afternoon, just about 30 miles outside of Cooperstown, the family’s car, driven by Delorey’s father, James, crossed onto the wrong side of the road and struck an oncoming car.

Perrin died the next day of his injuries, according to the family.

“Perrin was born into a family that loved him beyond understanding, even before we knew the tiniest bit about who he was as a person. To look at him, we knew he was a combination of me and Angela. My eyes and skinny shoulders. Angela’s beautiful face,” said James Delorey at the service, sometimes pausing to choke back tears as he eulogized his son.

James Delorey is a senior vice president of research at the public affairs from Global Strategies Group. Busloads of his colleagues from the firm’s Manhattan office were dropped off at the church for the ceremony. The young faces of Perrin’s peers dotted the packed pews of the crowded, sweltering church.

Perrin was a Boy Scout; a member of his school’s orchestra; a pianist taking lessons at the Westport School of Music; and a basketball, hockey and baseball player.

“He was an excellent learner. He soaked things in, especially the things he had an interest in. And he liked having experience and knowledge of what was what and what was where,” James Delorey said. “We were beginning to learn so much from him. So much about the world, so much about ourselves. He had so much more to teach us.”

James Delorey ended his eulogy by singing verses from the French song “Boum,” by Charles Trenet, which he said he used to sing with Perrin.

“I know now, that it’s a song about dealing with loss and strife by focusing on love and life,” James Delorey said. “It’s a song I’d sing into his ear, and will now always sing to myself to turn the saddest thoughts and the deepest grief into love and joy and happiness.”

justin.papp@scni.com; @justinjpapp1; 203-842-2586