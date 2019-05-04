Langevin to announce winners of congressional art contest

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin is hosting a ceremony to announce the winners of this year's congressional art competition for his district.

The Rhode Island Democrat says 97 students entered, which is a record for the 2nd Congressional District. He says he'll announce the top three student finishers and seven honorable mentions during a ceremony from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Warwick Mall.

Students could submit their painting, drawing, collage, print, mixed media, computer-generated art or photography. A panel of judges selected the winners.

The winner's artwork will hang in the U.S. Capitol for a year and they'll receive a free flight to Washington to see it.

The students who came in second and third will have their artwork displayed in Langevin's Warwick office for a year.