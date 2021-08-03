Landlords, tenants fill courts as eviction moratorium ends MICHAEL CASEY and PHILIP MARCELO, Associated Press Aug. 3, 2021 Updated: Aug. 3, 2021 1:24 a.m.
1 of10 Luis Vertentes, a tenant from East Providence, R.I., stands before Judge Walter Gorman during an eviction hearing, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Providence. Rhode Island tenants facing eviction after the lifting of a federal moratorium on being ousted for unpaid rent plead their case in court. Vertentes agreed to leave his residence, which he has not paid rent on in four months, in about three weeks. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (AP) — Gabe Imondi, a 74-year-old landlord from Rhode Island, had come to court hoping to get his apartment back. He was tired of waiting for federal rental assistance and wondered aloud “what they’re doing with that money?”
Hours later, Luis Vertentes, in a different case, was told by a judge he had three weeks to clear out of his one-bedroom apartment in nearby East Providence. The 43-year-old landscaper said he was four months behind on rent after being hospitalized for a time.
Written By
MICHAEL CASEY and PHILIP MARCELO