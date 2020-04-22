Landfill searched in connection with dismemberment slaying

This April 17, 2020 photo provided by Clay County (Minn.) Jail, shows Ethan Broad. Broad, a western Minnesota man, killed a missing 19-year-old woman, dismembered her in his garage and disposed of the body parts in dumpsters outside his apartment, prosecutors alleged Monday April 20, 2020.

HAWLEY, Minn. (AP) — Law enforcement officers are searching a landfill in western Minnesota in connection with a dismemberment slaying.

Ethan Broad, 27, was charged this week in Clay County with second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.

According to a criminal complaint, Broad killed 19-year-old Dystynee Avery, cut up her body with a saw, put the remains into garbage bags and dumped them in bins near his apartment.

Broad told police he killed and dismembered Avery in self-defense.

Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson tells KFGO that police officers, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the search of the landfill near Hawley.

Authorities did not say what evidence was involved in the search. Broad is being held on $1 million bond.