CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Detectives investigating the disappearance of a Los Angeles woman last month began searching a landfill northwest of the city on Monday.

Investigators served a search warrant in the disappearance of Heidi Planck to excavate a specific area of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic, “manually search it for human remains, and collect any related evidence,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.