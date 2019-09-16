Land trust purchases 860-acre site in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Land Trust has purchased a site in Tucker County that includes the Moon Rocks hiking and mountain biking area.

The Dominion Post reports the trust purchased the 860-acre (348 hectare) site for $800,000 through a fundraising campaign. Officials are calling it the Yellow Creek Preserve after a tributary of the Blackwater River that flows through the land.

Trust Director Brent Bailey says the intent is to restore and preserve unique natural features at the site and promote recreational opportunities that draw people to the Davis, Thomas, and Canaan Valley area.

