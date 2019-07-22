Lamoureux twins start foundation to help disadvantaged kids

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Olympic women's hockey gold medalists Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux (LAM'-uh-roo) have established a new foundation aimed at helping underserved children and communities.

The twins announced Monday that the foundation will work with groups that support disadvantaged children through education and extracurricular activities. It's an extension of the sisters' hockey camps for girls and their work with cable and internet provider Comcast, where the twins promote such things as gender equity and internet access for low-income families.

The 30-year-old Grand Forks natives and University of North Dakota standouts helped the United States win the gold medal in South Korea in 2018.

Monique scored the game-tying goal late in the third period of the gold-medal game against Canada. Her sister scored the game-winner in the shootout.