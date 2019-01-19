Lamont takes part in Hartford Women's March

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivers his State of the State address at the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivers his State of the State address at the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Photo: Jessica Hill, AP Photo: Jessica Hill, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lamont takes part in Hartford Women's March 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's new Democratic governor, Ned Lamont, says the voices of women demanding equal rights and equal justice are being heard throughout the country.

Lamont and his wife, Annie, were among the crowd at the Women's March in Hartford on Saturday.

The governor posted on his social media accounts that he supports the ralliers and is inspired by their activism and commitment to equality.

Lamont has already established a new Governor's Council on Women and Girls to provide a coordinated state response to issues that affect women, girls, their families and the state. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will chair the council.

The panel will include heads of state agencies, constitutional officers and state lawmakers. The group will focus on issues including economic opportunity and workforce equity, as well as education, health and safety.