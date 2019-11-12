Lamont says he plans to hold forums on transportation plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says he'll hold public forums on his new transportation improvement plan.

The Democrat said Tuesday that town hall-style meetings would be an opportunity for him to make his case, look people in the eye and explain why the proposal is "absolutely key" to improving the state's quality of life and creating jobs.

Lamont has already met with business and labor groups, and state lawmakers, pitching his 10-year, $21.3 billion CT2030 initiative. He's scheduled to meet privately with Senate Democrats on Wednesday. Lamont's plan relies mostly on borrowing, but also includes 14 bridge tolls, which are politically contentious.

Lamont says he has received positive feedback from the state's business leaders, including the CEOs of Aetna, Travelers, The Hartford, Boehringer Ingelheim and Stanley Black & Decker.