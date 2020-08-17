Lake Michigan man-made reef to mimic natural coastline reefs

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — A man-made reef is being constructed in Lake Michigan as part of a project to restore and connect 1.5 miles (2.41 kilometers) of coastal fish habitat at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve.

Slabs of native limestone, glacial boulders and cobbles, and large woody debris such as tree trunks and root wads are being placed on the lake bottom, according to the Daily Herald. The habitat is meant as a welcoming place for the state-threatened mudpuppy salamander; fish such as yellow perch, small mouth bass and walleye; and migratory water birds.

The contractor is following GPS coordinates and examining the progress with sonar to create domes and linear structures containing nooks, crannies and other spaces in order to mimic natural reefs found on the coastline. The man-made reef will be about four to seven feet beneath the surface. Buoys will be installed to guide boaters.

“There’s a deliberate design we’re following,” said Nicole Toth, project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “Our engineers created the design in cooperation with our biologists.”

According to the Army Coprs, the intent of the reef is benefit the rare and endangered ravine and coastal plants and animals. Phase 1, which was on land, began five years ago and is nearly complete.

The forest preserve district has contributed about $2.6 million and the federal government has funded $9.1 million, that's about 65% of the project.