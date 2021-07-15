Lake Charles mayor heads to Washington to seek hurricane aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The mayor of a southwest Louisiana city recovering from back-to-back blows from Hurricanes Laura and Delta is in Washington hoping to persuade federal officials to steer more aid to the region where rebuilding is sputtering.

The Advocate reports that Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter arrived in the nation’s capital Tuesday and will remain until Friday to hold meetings, including with White House officials, in his continuing bid to obtain disaster assistance for a severe housing shortage and other needs from Laura.