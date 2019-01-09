Labor mural to remain in state museum, says new governor

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's new Democratic governor says a state museum will continue to house a mural depicting the history of the state's labor movement that her Republican predecessor fought to put in storage.

The Portland Press Herald reports Gov. Janet Mill's spokesman Scott Ogden said Tuesday the mural is widely available to the public at the Maine State Museum.

Former Gov. Paul LePage removed the mural in 2011 from the state Department of Labor's lobby. He called the mural one-sided and sympathetic to unions, and had it placed in storage.

Several Mainers including three artists sued claiming the mural's removal violated speech rights. But a federal judge sided with LePage and said the mural was an example of government speech.

The 11-panel, 7-foot-tall mural was hung up in Maine's museum in 2013.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com