MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's unemployment rate rose slightly in December 2020 to 3.1%, but the low level of unemployment does not fully capture the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, state Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said Tuesday.

As a result of the pandemic, nearly 20,000 Vermonters have left the labor force over the last year, either temporarily or permanently, Harrington said in a written statement.