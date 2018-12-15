Labor agency warns of likely unemployment processing delays

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby says individuals filing new unemployment compensation claims may experience processing delays due to the large volume of new claims.

Westby says December is traditionally the busiest time for new filings due to cold weather shutdowns, holiday closings, school vacations and other seasonal factors. Claims often increase nearly 300 percent, with the peak period continuing through January.

While customers can quickly file an initial claim online , agency staff still must process each application to determine eligibility. Westby says high volume may cause some delay as staff work to determine eligibility, which is a necessary step before benefits can be issued. The agency has developed a tip sheet to help people file first-time claims during this peak period.

Individuals with established unemployment claims should not be affected.