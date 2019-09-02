https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Labor-Day-doesn-t-mark-an-end-to-fair-season-in-14406955.php
Labor Day doesn't mark an end to fair season in Maine
Labor Day means Maine's unofficial summer season is winding down. But the agriculture fair season will be continuing into October.
The Windsor Fair and Blue Hill Fair wrap up on Labor Day.
But the Oxford Fair, Farmington Fair, Common Ground Fair, Cumberland Fair, and the biggest of them all, the Fryeburg Fair, are still upcoming in September and early October.
