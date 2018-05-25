Lab equipment problems may have affected TB tests

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials say equipment problems at a state laboratory may have resulted in false results for almost 200 people tested for tuberculosis.

Officials said Friday that they have notified affected health care providers of the problem recently identified by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services.

Officials say an incorrect setting on a backup centrifuge used to process samples could have resulted in a slight reduction in the ability to identify trace amounts of the TB bacteria.

The agency says the issue may have led to the reporting of false negative results for 177 individuals over a two-month period.

Officials have supplied health care providers a list of patients who could have been impacted and are recommending that they review each patient to determine if additional tests are needed.