La Crosse priest flaunts 'godless' COVID protocols

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A priest in La Crosse has been ignoring COVID-19 gathering restrictions at his masses while warning people that vaccines are useless and anyone who imposes virus-related protocols will burn in the “lowest, hottest levels” of hell.
The La Crosse Tribune reported Sunday that it had obtained a photo of the Rev. James Altman presiding over a crowded Easter service at St. James the Less Catholic Church. The picture shows at least 50 people crowded into the first five rows of pews. They don't appear to be wearing masks.