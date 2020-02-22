LSU textile museum reopening in larger, renovated space

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A textile museum at Louisiana State University is growing and will reopen its renovated, larger space with an exhibition celebrating four decades of its collection.

The opening exhibition in the LSU Textile and Costume Museum's new gallery will include a 1960s special occasion dress designed by American designer James Galanos; a 1938 SEC Championship LSU boxing robe; and the outfit worn by Baton Rouge WAFB-TV personality “Buckskin Bill” Black.

Other items include clothing from past governors and their spouses; an 1840s/1850s day dress; a Haspel labeled seersucker man’s suit; and non-western artifacts such as a 19th century Chinese “dragon robe.” Also included in the exhibition are garments from designers Yves Saint Laurent, Coco Chanel and Valentino.

The exhibition can be viewed by the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from March 30 to April 6. The gallery is in LSU's Human Ecology Building.

The LSU Textile and Costume Museum will celebrate the grand opening of its exhibition gallery on March 28. The event will feature local reality TV star Anthony Ryan, winner of Project Runway All Stars and an alumnus of the university's textiles, apparel and merchandising program.