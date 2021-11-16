LSU ends indoor mask mandate for its Baton Rouge campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University announced Tuesday that it's immediately scrapping its indoor mask mandate and other coronavirus restrictions for on-campus events, as the state sees the lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases since the earliest days of the pandemic.
“We are moving forward with confidence, but with caution. While we are encouraged by the low number of cases we have seen this fall, and the overall success of our COVID policies and protocols, the pandemic is still a fluid situation. We will continue to carefully monitor trends,” LSU President William Tate said in a message to students, faculty and staff on lifting the restrictions.