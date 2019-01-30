Visitors to The Maritime Aquarium including Oscar Egmond, 7, and his dad Lennart Egmond of Weston help Play-Well TEKnologies engineers create an enormous aquarium-themed scene using Lego building blocks during “LEGO Weekend” Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the aquarium in Norwalk, Conn. Throughout the weekend, The LEGO experts from Play-Well TEKnologies engineer a giant project made entirely out of LEGO blocks in Newman’s Own Hall. Visitors build small LEGO marine creature from a diagram or create pieces of their choosing that will be part of the finished display. The event continues Sunday.
Visitors to The Maritime Aquarium including Oscar Egmond, 7, and his dad Lennart Egmond of Weston help Play-Well TEKnologies engineers create an enormous aquarium-themed scene using Lego building blocks during
Visitors to The Maritime Aquarium including Oscar Egmond, 7, and his dad Lennart Egmond of Weston help Play-Well TEKnologies engineers create an enormous aquarium-themed scene using Lego building blocks during “LEGO Weekend” Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the aquarium in Norwalk, Conn. Throughout the weekend, The LEGO experts from Play-Well TEKnologies engineer a giant project made entirely out of LEGO blocks in Newman’s Own Hall. Visitors build small LEGO marine creature from a diagram or create pieces of their choosing that will be part of the finished display. The event continues Sunday.
Visitors to The Maritime Aquarium including Oscar Egmond, 7, and his dad Lennart Egmond of Weston help Play-Well TEKnologies engineers create an enormous aquarium-themed scene using Lego building blocks during