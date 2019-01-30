  • Visitors to The Maritime Aquarium including Oscar Egmond, 7, and his dad Lennart Egmond of Weston help Play-Well TEKnologies engineers create an enormous aquarium-themed scene using Lego building blocks during “LEGO Weekend” Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the aquarium in Norwalk, Conn. Throughout the weekend, The LEGO experts from Play-Well TEKnologies engineer a giant project made entirely out of LEGO blocks in Newman’s Own Hall. Visitors build small LEGO marine creature from a diagram or create pieces of their choosing that will be part of the finished display. The event continues Sunday. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media / Norwalk Hour

    Visitors to The Maritime Aquarium including Oscar Egmond, 7, and his dad Lennart Egmond of Weston help Play-Well TEKnologies engineers create an enormous aquarium-themed scene using Lego building blocks during “LEGO Weekend” Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the aquarium in Norwalk, Conn. Throughout the weekend, The LEGO experts from Play-Well TEKnologies engineer a giant project made entirely out of LEGO blocks in Newman’s Own Hall. Visitors build small LEGO marine creature from a diagram or create pieces of their choosing that will be part of the finished display. The event continues Sunday.

    less

    Visitors to The Maritime Aquarium including Oscar Egmond, 7, and his dad Lennart Egmond of Weston help Play-Well TEKnologies engineers create an enormous aquarium-themed scene using Lego building blocks during

    ... more
    Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Visitors to The Maritime Aquarium including Oscar Egmond, 7, and his dad Lennart Egmond of Weston help Play-Well TEKnologies engineers create an enormous aquarium-themed scene using Lego building blocks during “LEGO Weekend” Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the aquarium in Norwalk, Conn. Throughout the weekend, The LEGO experts from Play-Well TEKnologies engineer a giant project made entirely out of LEGO blocks in Newman’s Own Hall. Visitors build small LEGO marine creature from a diagram or create pieces of their choosing that will be part of the finished display. The event continues Sunday.

less

Visitors to The Maritime Aquarium including Oscar Egmond, 7, and his dad Lennart Egmond of Weston help Play-Well TEKnologies engineers create an enormous aquarium-themed scene using Lego building blocks during

... more
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media