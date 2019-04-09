LA County supervisors ok $650 million museum renovation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials have voted unanimously to approve a $650 million renovation of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

The Los Angeles Times reports the LA County Board of Supervisors approved the project Tuesday following a hearing at which Brad Pitt, Diane Keaton and other arts patrons spoke in favor of the project.

The board also voted to provide $117.5 million toward the work's completion.

The renovation calls for demolishing four existing buildings on the museum's sprawling Wilshire Boulevard campus west of downtown Los Angeles.

The buildings would be replaced by a futuristic-looking structure designed by architect Peter Zumthor that would span the wide boulevard.

Pitt called Zumthor "one of the great architects of our time."

Critics say the project is too costly and will reduce gallery space by 10 percent.