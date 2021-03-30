L.A. County deputy killed by flying tire on freeway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was killed when a tire smashed into his windshield on a freeway and another deputy was hurt in a related crash, authorities said.

Jeffrey McKee, 35, of Norco was driving on Interstate 5 in East Los Angeles at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday when his car was struck by a front tire that flew off a Toyota Tundra, the California Highway Patrol reported. The tire hit the roof and windshield of McKee's Volvo S40. He suffered head injuries and died at the scene.