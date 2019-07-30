Kustoff seeks to name Tennessee post office for 2 workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee congressman has introduced legislation to name a post office after two postal workers who were slain in a robbery there.

U.S. Rep. David Kustoff's office said in a news release Monday that the U.S. House resolution would name the post office in Henning the "Paula Robinson and Judy Spray Memorial Post Office Building."

Robinson and Spray were working on Oct. 18, 2010, when Chastain Montgomery and his 18-year old son entered and demanded money. When they found the post office had only $63, the men fatally shot the two women and escaped.

Chastain Montgomery Jr. was killed in a shootout with police in February 2011. His father is serving a life sentence in federal prison for the killings.

Henning is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Memphis.